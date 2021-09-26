Menu
Nancy Joan Langenwalter
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Cedar Falls High School

Nancy Joan (Gross) Langenwalter

January 9, 1940-September 7, 2021

Nancy Joan (Gross) Langenwalter, 81 of Wichita, Kansas, died Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at her son's home from Covid-19.

She was born January 9, 1940, in Waterloo, daughter of John and Ethel Pantzar Gross. She married Neil R. Langenwalter December 29, 1961, at Cedar Heights Presbyterian Church.

She graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1958 and received a BA in speech pathology from UNI in 1962. Nancy was a substitute special education teacher for Cedar Valley schools, an audiologist for Area 7, and taught adult basic skills and reading at the Success Center in Waterloo.

Survived by: two sons, Karl (Tammy) of Waterloo and Kevin (Matt Baird) of Wichita; a daughter, Laura (Joel) Gavigan of Hudson; four grandchildren, Jessica, Blake and Greyson Langenwalter and Justin Gavigan; a brother, John (Nancy) Gross of Lakeville, MN.

Preceded in death by: her husband, parents; and a sister (LaVonne Cady).

Memorials will be directed to the Hearst Center in Cedar Falls.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for next spring.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I haven´t seen Nancy in many years, but I have always remembered her as a good friend an exceptional person. Rest In Peace.
Susan Reulbach Wirtjes
Friend
September 26, 2021
