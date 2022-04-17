Nancy Lyn Peters Meinders

March 11, 1951-April 15, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Nancy Lyn Peters Meinders of Cedar Falls, age 71, passed away April 15, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Nancy was born to Harvey and Eleanor (Ascher) Peters on March 11, 1951, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1969. Nancy continued her education at Hawkeye Community College and attended Upper Iowa University.

On February 7, 1969, Nancy married Robert P. Meinders at Bethel Lutheran Church in Parkersburg. They welcomed their son, Eric to this union. Eric and his wife Jennifer (Graeser) brought two wonderful children into the family, Benjamin (20) and Natalie (17). Nancy's greatest joy came from spending time with her family and watching the kids grow.

Robert and Nancy were members of the Aplington Baptist Church for many years until they moved to Cedar Falls and joined Prairie Lakes Church. Nancy's strong faith and trust in Jesus strengthened her throughout her life.

In 1976, at the age of 25, Nancy followed her entrepreneurial spirit and opened Home Interiors, Inc., a successful furniture, flooring, and design company in Aplington. A second location was opened in Cedar Falls in 2006. After 40 years as a female business leader in multiple communities, she retired in 2016.

Nancy loved to travel, was a prolific reader, an avid golfer at Beaver Hills Country Club and a faithful Iowa Hawkeye fan. The time spent at their lake home at Lake Ponderosa created many happy memories.

Nancy was preceded in death by her father, Harvey; mother, Eleanor; nephew Christopher Johnson; nieces Sara Johnson and Lori Pittenger; sisters-in-law Harriet Finer and Jean Brown; and brothers-in-law Lloyd Van Ellen and Eldon Finer.

She is survived by her husband, Robert; son, Eric (Jennifer) Meinders, Cedar Falls; grandchildren Benjamin and Natalie; sisters Peggy (James) Doeden, Ankeny and Julie (Wesley) Johnson, Yellville, AR; sisters-in-law Judy (Charles) Meyst, Southfield, MI and Francis Van Ellen, Parkersburg; brother-in-law Robert Brown Jr., Forest, Ontario, Canada; many nieces and nephews and many dear friends.

To help other families and doctors learn from her condition, Nancy has chosen to donate her body to research at the Mayo Clinics in Rochester, MN. Private interment will be held at a later date.

Visitation will be held at the Richardson Funeral Home in Cedar Falls on April 22, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM with the Memorial Service at Prairie Lakes Church in Cedar Falls on April 23 at 11:00 AM.

Memorials can be made to Cedar Valley Hospice or the American Heart Association in Nancy's name.