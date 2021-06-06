Menu
Nancy Jane Satterlee
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Waterloo West High School
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA

Nancy Jane Satterlee

January 4, 1952-May 30, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Nancy Jane Satterlee, 69, of Cedar Falls, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021. She was born January 4, 1952, in Waterloo, daughter of Robert and Maxine Pink Satterlee. She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1970. She worked for APEC as a phone operator.

She was a loving aunt to her nieces and nephews which she had a hand in caring for and created many fond memories together. She loved spending the holidays with her extended family, especially Christmas. She enjoyed traveling in the West, cooking for others, and reading. She cared for her parents until they passed, and the family is forever grateful. Nancy was the center of the family and will be missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Roberta Cronan; and brother-in-law, Dennis Dumler. She is survived by sisters, Becky Dumler, and Betty (Greg) Harris; brothers, Bob (Vicky) Satterlee, Dick (Melinda) Satterlee, and Ron (Lisa) Satterlee; nieces and nephews, Nancy Alaniz, Bob (Sue) Alaniz, Ron Alaniz, Josh (Derek) Cronan, Deb (Tony) Kisch, Kate Bolick, David Dumler, Tiffini (Jon) Kieler, Matt Satterlee, Brian (Kristen) Satterlee, Sarah (Brian) Clark, Erin (Adam) Ahrendsen, and Lindsay (Mike) Hall.

Family graveside services took place in Fairview Cemetery in Waterloo; Memorials be directed to Grace Lutheran Church. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.


To the Satterlee family: Sorry for your loss. In my prayers. God Bless
Lisa Wubbena Zuck
June 6, 2021
