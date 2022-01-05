Menu
Nancy Lee Schrag

December 9, 1938-December 20, 2021

Nancy Lee Schrag, 83, died peacefully in Settlers' Ridge Care facility in Celina, Texas. She died of natural causes on December 20, 2021. She was born in Waterloo, Iowa on December 9, 1938, to Irene (Masterpole) Schrag and Howard Schrag. She is survived by three brothers, Phillip (Dallas, Texas), Jon (San Diego, California) and Dennis (Wesley Chapel, Florida).

She attended Sacred Heart High School in Waterloo, Iowa. She was a student at Clark (Women) College, Dubuque, Iowa.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Jon and family, I am so sorry for your loss of your sister. May you cherish your memories. Sincerely, your classmate, Janet Willson Mokosak Bretey
Janet Willson Mokosak Bretey
Friend
January 7, 2022
Rest in peace, Nancy. Our condolences to your fine family.
Bob & Bev McCusker, Waterloo, Iowa
January 5, 2022
