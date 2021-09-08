Nannette "Nan" Alice Thies

November 19, 1933-September 5, 2021

WATERLOO-Nannette "Nan" Alice Thies, 87, of Waterloo, died Sunday, September 5, 2021, at UnityPoint Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo of natural causes.

Nan was born November 19, 1933, in Perry, Iowa, the daughter of Walter and Elsie (Howe) Baer. She was baptized in the Dunkerton Methodist Church and confirmed her faith in the Concordia Lutheran Church in Waterloo. She graduated from Dunkerton Consolidated School in 1951. On December 31, 1954, she was united in marriage to William "Bill" Thies at Concordia Lutheran Church in Waterloo. To this union, four daughters were born: Diane, Becky, Janet and Teresa. Nan worked for 20 years as a seamstress at Allen Hospital in Waterloo where she would create and repair draping used in the surgery rooms, among other tasks.

Nan was a longtime member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Waterloo. She was very active with her hands; she was a great seamstress! Whether it was knitting, sewing or quilting she always had a project going, even as her eyesight lessened, she could still knit beautifully. She also enjoyed crafting and was a ceramics teacher. Nan was also known to her family as a wonderful cook. Her famous chili and home-baked bread were always delicious.

Nan is survived by her husband, William of Waterloo, three daughters; Diane (David) VanEman of Dunkerton, Becky (Dan) King of Waterloo and Janet Bradley of Cedar Falls, 12 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild and one sister, Nancy Eldridge of LaPorte City. She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Teresa Stanbridge, one sister, Adrienne Moulds and a brother, Harold Baer.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Waterloo with Jons Olsson officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Vernon Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver and for an hour prior to services at the church on Friday. Memorials may be directed to the family and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is in charge of arrangements. 319-984-5379