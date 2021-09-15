Nathan H. Heise

Nathan H. Heise, 88, of Shell Rock, Iowa passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021, at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 10:30 am at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Jim Bauer officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock. Military rites will be conducted by the Avery-Slight American Legion, Post 393 of Shell Rock. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and an hour prior to the service on Saturday. Those attending the visitation and funeral service are encouraged to wear a mask and please dress causal. Memorials may be directed to Heise family for a later designation in Nate's name and online condolences can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the Heise family with arrangements. 319-352-1187