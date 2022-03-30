Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Neola "Pat" Van Hauen
FUNERAL HOME
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Parkersburg
507 2nd St
Parkersburg, IA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 31 2022
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Parkersburg
Send Flowers

Neola "Pat" Van Hauen

PARKERSBURG-Neola "Pat" Van Hauen, age 90, of Parkersburg, Iowa, died Monday, March 28, 2022, at Mercy One in Waterloo, Iowa, of natural causes.

A Funeral Service will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 1, 2022, at Bethel Lutheran Church, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg, Iowa.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkesburg and one hour before services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 30, 2022.
