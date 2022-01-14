Nicholas Charles Schilling

February 9, 1961-January 11, 2022

MANCHESTER-Nicholas Charles Schilling, 60, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. He was born on February 9, 1961, in Waterloo, the son of Donald and Barbara (Farrell) Schilling. Nick was raised and educated in Waterloo, graduating in 1979. He served honorably in the United States Air Force for four years.

Nick was united in marriage to Jane Bawek in 1981. Two sons were born to this union. Nick was stationed in Las Vegas, Nevada. After his military discharge, the family moved to Mesa, Arizona. Nick worked at Garrett-Turbine as an airplane mechanic. The couple later divorced. In 1995, Nick returned to Iowa.

In 2013, Nick married Monica (McMahon) Keuter. He worked at John Deere Lab and construction for a short time. Recently, he worked at A-1 Storage. Nick loved boating at Lake Delhi with Monica, his grandkids, and his family. He also enjoyed Formula 1 and NASCAR racing.

Survivors include his wife, Monica Schilling of Manchester; his two sons, Jason (Alison) Schilling of Johnston and Justin (Jessica) Schilling of Dunkerton; 10 grandchildren, Mily Schilling, Dane Krause, Caybrin, Layni, Brylee, Isla, Esmae, Addi, Amoura, and Coleson Nicholas Schilling; his parents, Donald and Barbara Schilling of Waterloo; his sister, Jessica (Todd) Larsen of Hiawatha; a niece, Bella Larsen; a nephew, Jack Larsen; and many friends.

Memorial Service: 3:00 p.m., on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa, with Pastor Mike Jackson officiating.

Visitation: 12:00 to 3:00 p.m., on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa

Inurnment at a later date.