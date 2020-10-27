Menu
Search
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Nickolaus A. Nisius
1992 - 2020
BORN
November 24, 1992
DIED
October 25, 2020

Nickolaus A. Nisius

November 24, 1992-October 25, 2020

Nickolaus NI$IU$, 27, of Janesville, Iowa passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his parent's home in Janesville.

Nickolaus Andrew Nisius was born on November 24, 1992, the son of Tim and Cindy (Lursen) Nisius in Omaha, Nebraska. At about 4 years old, the family moved to Janesville. He graduated from Janesville Consolidated School in 2012. Nick was an icon of Janesville community. Driving his golf cart with his boom box blaring as he rode around town with many friends included.

Nick had a love for many pets, 2010 Camaro, Dallas Cowboys, NASCAR and meeting as many celebrities as he could.

Survivors are his parents, Tim and Cindy of Janesville, Iowa; sister, Nicole (Kendall) Kannegieter and their children, Kamden, Karsen and Keagen and brother, Mike (Tessa) Nisius and their children, Kayla, Kaiten, Kaeley, Kaibree and Kaselynn Nickolaus (who received her middle name from Nick). He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Marge Nisius and Fred and Ruth Lursen and cousins, Greg Jungling and Matt Hinders.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10:00 at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Reggie Hovenga officiating. The funeral service will be live streamed on Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home Facebook page. Facial masks will be required for both the visitation and funeral service. Burial will follow in Bethel Reformed Cemetery rural Aplington, Iowa. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Nisius family for a later designation in Nick's name and online condolences can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.