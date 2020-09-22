Nina M. Kline

(1927-2020)

Waterloo - Nina Mardell Kline, 92, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 at Friendship Village Pavilion. She was born Oct. 27, 1927 in Waterloo the daughter of Ray and Florence Burrell Geiger. She was a 1946 Waterloo East High School graduate and attended Hawkeye Tech receiving her LPN degree. She married Howard Kline on Aug. 17, 1947 in Waterloo; he preceded her in death on Dec. 3, 1994. Nina worked as a medical assistant for Dr. Gardner Phelps for several years and then as an Adult Education Instructor for Hawkeye Tech for 6 years. Survived by: one son, Scott (Cheryl) Kline of Clear Lake; one daughter, Sheryl (Adelmo "Del") Jaramillo of Cedar Falls; 5 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; 2 sisters, Carra Stainbrook and Ella Mae Pelton and a brother, Eugene Geiger. Services: will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. Memorials: may be directed to Hawkeye Community College Nursing Program. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. For more information visit: kearnsfuneralservice.com.