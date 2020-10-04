Menu
Norma G. Briden

(1924-2020)

Norma G. Briden, 96, of Sun City, AZ formerly of Cedar Falls died Friday, Sept 25, 2020.

Norma was born March 8, 1924 in Perry, Iowa. She is the daughter of Eugene and Ethel Fischer. Norma married Howard Oct. 17, 1942 in Lancaster MO. She was a homemaker and an avid seamstress winning several awards.

Survived by 2 daughters, Cheryl (Howard) Francis, Mesa AZ and Cindy (Rich) Boesen of Cedar Falls: 3 grandchildren Amy Gilson of Apache Junction, AZ, Niki Boesen (Jeff Bonker) of Grimes, IA, and Andy (Rachel) Boesen of Reinbeck, IA; 8 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents, her husband in 2016, and a sister Helen Niffenegger of Des Moines.

No services are planned.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 4, 2020.
