Norma J. Geweke

August 3, 1936-December 12, 2021

Norma J. Geweke, 85, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at her residence in Waverly.

Norma Jane Geweke was born on August 3, 1936, the daughter of Wyette and Josephine (Terry) Ebert in Plainfield. She graduated from Plainfield High School in 1955. On June 9, 1957, she was united in marriage to Arthur L. Geweke at First Baptist Church in Plainfield, Iowa. Norma worked for Wartburg College in food service until her retirement in 1998. Following her retirement, she worked at Wal-Mart as a greeter.

She was a member of Peace United Church of Christ. Norma enjoyed putting puzzles together, reading books, watching TV and the Green Bay Packers and the Waverly community.

Survivors are her four children, Alan (Tammy) Geweke of Tripoli, Darrell Geweke of Waverly, Sarah Long of Waverly and Dale (Shelly) Geweke of Waverly; 6 grandchildren, Brianna Long and her fiancée, Jon, Travis Long, Cody (Breanna) Geweke, Cameron Geweke, Taylor Geweke and Jordan Geweke, two great grandsons, Brady and Brooks and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arthur Geweke on December 31, 1997; grandchild in infancy and three brothers, Charles, Walter and Harold Ebert.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 10:30 am at Peace United Church of Christ in Waverly with Pastor Craig Hancock officiating. Burial will follow in Harlington cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. Memorials may be directed to Peace United Church of Christ and online condolences for Norma can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

