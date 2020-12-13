Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Norma Jean Gustafson
FUNERAL HOME
Adams Funeral Home- Nixa Chapel
109 North Truman Boulevard
Nixa, MO

Norma Jean Gustafson

April 15, 1937-December 3, 2020

Norma Jean Gustafson, 83 years old of Nixa, Missouri passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Cox Hospital.

Norma was born in Washington, Iowa April 15, 1937 to George & Ruth (Syfert) Stansbery.

She graduated from Wilson High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in 1956.

Norma married Robert Gustafson May 15, 1965, moving to Waterloo, Iowa. Raising three daughters and working for the Waterloo School District in the school's cafeteria.

In 1993 Norma and Robert retired and moved to Nixa, Missouri.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert, brothers Donald & Duane Stansbery, and son-in-law Charles Swender.

Survivors include daughters; Karolyn Swender of Waterloo, Iowa & Karla (Mike) Ray of Republic, Missouri. Sister; Lois (Loren) Schmitz and brother Gary (Lynn) Stansbery all of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Grandchildren; Duane Swender of Waterloo, Iowa, Melissa Ray (Adam Kram) of Republic, Missouri and Mason ( Laura) Ray of Lenexa, Kansas; Great Granddaughters; Londyn (who lovingly named Norma G.G.), Paisley and Athena. Her beloved dog Buddy and many friends that she considered family.

Norma will be joining her late husband Robert in the Veteran's Wall at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sad to say farewell to dear sister in law Norma. She was a wonderful, sweet, kind person. Don and I always enjoyed our visits to nixa. My deepest sympathy to her daughters and family.
Marilou Stansbery
December 16, 2020
Sorry to hear of your mother's passing. I have many fond memories of sitting on your porch growing up. My prayers are with you and your family.
Lisa (wubbena) Zuck
December 13, 2020
