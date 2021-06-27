Sister Norma Jean Holthaus

February 10, 1934-June 24, 2021

DUBUQUE-Sister Norma Jean Holthaus, OSF, 87, of Dubuque, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

The Mass of Christian Burial for Norma will be 1:00 pm Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Francis House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.

Norma was born February 10, 1934, in Ossian, IA, the daughter of Leo and Rose Bengfort Holthaus.

She entered the Sisters of St. Francis on August 25, 1952 and made final profession of vows August 10, 1958. Sister received her master's degree in counseling from Loyola University, Chicago, IL. She ministered as a teacher in Iowa at North Washington, North Buena Vista, Ionia, Temple Hill, and in Illinois at Corpus Christi. She also served as a principal at St. Mary, Waterloo and an elementary school counselor for Waterloo schools.

Sister is survived by her sisters-in-law, Gertie Holthaus and Lucille Holthaus; brother-in-law, Nilus Imoehl; nieces, nephews, and her Franciscan sisters.

Sister was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Esther (Carl) Selander, Rosella (Lawrence) Beckman, Rita (Edward) Schwendau, and Jenny Imoehl; and her brothers, Arthur and Cletus Holthaus.

Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, IA.

Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.