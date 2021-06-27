Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sister Norma Jean Holthaus
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffmann-Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home
3860 Asbury Road
Dubuque, IA

Sister Norma Jean Holthaus

February 10, 1934-June 24, 2021

DUBUQUE-Sister Norma Jean Holthaus, OSF, 87, of Dubuque, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

The Mass of Christian Burial for Norma will be 1:00 pm Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Francis House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.

Norma was born February 10, 1934, in Ossian, IA, the daughter of Leo and Rose Bengfort Holthaus.

She entered the Sisters of St. Francis on August 25, 1952 and made final profession of vows August 10, 1958. Sister received her master's degree in counseling from Loyola University, Chicago, IL. She ministered as a teacher in Iowa at North Washington, North Buena Vista, Ionia, Temple Hill, and in Illinois at Corpus Christi. She also served as a principal at St. Mary, Waterloo and an elementary school counselor for Waterloo schools.

Sister is survived by her sisters-in-law, Gertie Holthaus and Lucille Holthaus; brother-in-law, Nilus Imoehl; nieces, nephews, and her Franciscan sisters.

Sister was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Esther (Carl) Selander, Rosella (Lawrence) Beckman, Rita (Edward) Schwendau, and Jenny Imoehl; and her brothers, Arthur and Cletus Holthaus.

Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, IA.

Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
Francis House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffmann-Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hoffmann-Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.