Norma I. Rierson

August 8, 1934-December 4, 2020

Norma Irene Rierson, age 86, of Aplington, Iowa, was born the daughter of George and Rena (Lichtsinn) Uhlenhopp on August 8, 1934, on a farm near Kesley, Iowa. Norma received her education in Dumont, Iowa, and graduated from high school in 1952. Norma worked at the bank in Aplington.

Norma married Tilfred Rierson on October 8, 1960, at her parents' home in Aplington. After their marriage, they lived in Cedar Falls for many years where Tilfred worked as an electrician for Stickfort Electric and Norma kept their home. They moved to Aplington in 1995.

On August 29, 1956, Norma was saved for eternity. She wrote in her Bible, "He bore the cross for me." She accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her Savior while reading 2 Corinthians 4:3. "But if our Gospel be hid, it is hid to them that are lost." She also read from Luke 19:10. "For the Son of man is come to seek and to save that which was lost." Norma was thankful for God's blessings throughout her life.

Norma enjoyed her family very much. She was a devoted wife and was always thankful for her "dear" husband, Tilfred. She took great interest in the lives of her nieces and nephews. Norma and Tilfred, were in fellowship at the Hitesville Gospel Hall.

Norma left this world and entered into the presence of the Lord on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Newaldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls. Norma is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Tilfred; her parents, George and Rena Uhlenhopp; her brother, Lynn Uhlenhopp and his wife, Sharon and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Norma is lovingly remembered by her brother, Lyle Uhlenhopp and his wife, Dotta; and many nieces and nephews.

Private Family Services will be Friday, December 11, 2020, at Hitesville Gospel Hall, with burial in the Hitesville Cemetery, both in rural Aplington.

Memorials may be directed to Hitesville Gospel Hall or Cedar Valley Hospice.

Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington is in charge of arrangements.

