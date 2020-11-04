Norma Thede

February 6, 1926-November 2, 2020

Norma Thede, age 94 of Perry and formerly of Reinbeck, IA, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Perry Lutheran Home in Perry, IA. A graveside service will be at the Reinbeck Cemetery at Reinbeck, IA on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Everyone is encouraged to wear face coverings and practice social distancing while attending the service. Memorials will be given to UCC Church in Reinbeck, St. Croix Hospice or Perry Lutheran Home

Norma Lillian Thede was born on February 6, 1926 in rural Tama County, IA to John Alfred and Lilly Mae (Clausen) Niedermann. She graduated from Garwin High School, then attended Marshalltown Business College and later Gates Business College in Waterloo. She was united in marriage to Roger Jacob Thede on January 1, 1947. They owned and operated "Thede's Vogue in Flowers" in Reinbeck from 1955 to 1969. After selling the floral business she became a licensed realtor and sold real estate from 1970 until her retirement.

Norma was a member of the UCC Church and the Oak Leaf Country Club. She was a lifetime member of both Eastern Star and the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed golfing, fishing, traveling and playing cards with her friends.

In death she rejoins her husband Roger, parents, Alfred and Lilly and sisters, Merle, Hazel and Frances.

Left to cherish Norma's memory are her children, Jay (Sandy) Thede, Mason City, IA, Vicki (Jerry) Lage, Perry, IA, Fred Thede, Livermore, CA and Bill (Maureen) Thede of Dallas, PA, 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and a brother, Stan Niedermann, Garwin, IA.