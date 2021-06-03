Menu
Norman Eugen Andersen
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021

Norman Eugen Andersen

June 14, 1932-May 27, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Norman Eugen Andersen, 88, of Cedar Falls passed away May 27, 2021 at The Western Home where he resides. Norman was born June 14, 1932 to Elmer and Della (Rush) Andersen in Osceola, Iowa. He served in the army from 1952 to 1954 and retired from the Illinois Central Railroad in 1974. He is survived by a son David (Nancy) Andersen and Kathi Monnig, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother and two grandsons. Memorial services are pending. Memorial donations can be made in Norman's name to Cedar Valley Hospice.


