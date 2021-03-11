Norman Lee Eiklenborg

June 9, 1936-March 8, 2021

APLINGTON-Norman Lee Eiklenborg, age 84, of Aplington, Iowa, was born the son of Joe and Etta (Rieter) Eiklenborg on June 9, 1936, at home south of Austinville, Iowa. He received his education and graduated from the Aplington High School in 1954.

On September 1, 1955, Norman was united in marriage with Sylvia Jean Riebkes at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They made their home in Aplington and later moved and farmed southwest of Aplington. Through the years he also drove milk truck for Bordens, worked at Universal Industries for a short time and John Deere for 29 years, retiring in 1997. During this time their house burned down and Norman helped build the new house and did the finishing work as well. In 2003 they built a new home and moved to town in Aplington.

Norman was an active and faithful member of First Reformed Church in Aplington, where he had served as a deacon and was a former youth group leader with Sylvia. He enjoyed wood working, fishing, bowling and participating in bowling tournaments. Norman and Sylvia very much enjoyed traveling in their motor home mainly in the Midwest. Norman had built a tractor from the bottom up which he was very proud of. He loved spending time with his family and especially attending his grandchildren's events.

Norman passed away Monday, March 8th, 2021, at his home from natural causes. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Clarence Eiklenborg.

Norman is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sylvia Eiklenborg of Aplington; three children, Cindy (LaVern) Wolff of Aplington, Mike (Sheridan) Eiklenborg of Aplington, and Allan (Michele) Eiklenborg of Hampton; eight grandchildren, James Wolff, Brian (Trista) Wolff, Shanna (Jessie Baker) Eiklenborg, Megan (BJ) Humphrey, Scott Eiklenborg, Krystle (Ben) Hesse, Trevor Eiklenborg, Nadilee (Johnny Guerrero) Eiklenborg; and three great-grandchildren, Hunter and Fischer Hesse and Colton Wolff.

Funeral Services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, at the First Reformed Church in Aplington with burial at Pleasant View Cemetery rural Aplington.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, at the First Reformed Church and one hour before services.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Aplington is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com