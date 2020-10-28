Norman L. Morelock

February 21, 1935-October 25, 2020

Norman L Morelock of Flippin, Arkansas, passed away October 25, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas of natural causes. Born February 21, 1935, in Kirksville, Missouri, the son of Daisy Pierce Morelock. He married Joan Wolf on November 23, 1952, in Waterloo, IA., and worked as a Police Officer for City of Waterloo where he was an acting Lieutenant. He was a Life member of Chiefs of Police Association of Iowa and State Police Officers Association . He enjoyed bowling, fishing at bass camp in MN, playing pool, spending time and playing baseball with his grandchildren. He was on the Waterloo police department baseball team. Norman volunteered as a cook and did yard work at the Marion County Senior Center. Norman is survived by his wife Joan Morelock of 67 years daughters; Susan Tucker of Flippin, AR, and Sally Jo McCarron of Waterloo, IA, Sandra Morelock of Flippin, AR, grandchildren, Michael Tucker, Mary Astleford, Allan Tucker, Maggie Mangrich, Nora, McCarron, Joe McCarron, Liberty Grooms, and Andrew Fassett, twenty three great-grandchildren, and six great-great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his ; brother, Donald D. Morelock, sister, Willene Vore, mother, Daisy White, Step- Dad, Ronald White and great-grandson, Skylar Tucker. Memorials may be made to Marion County Senior Center. 5966 Highway 202 East, Flippin, Arkansas, 72634. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.