Olivia Loveless Stevens
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sanders Funeral Service
1701 E 4Th St
Waterloo, IA

Olivia Loveless Stevens

April 5, 1941-September 30, 2021

WATERLOO-Olivia Loveless Stevens was born in Itta Bena, MS on April 5, 1941 to George Loveless and Charlie Mae Porter. She died Sept. 30, 2021 in Waterloo, IA.

In 1959 Olivia married B.J. Sims. They had three sons and later divorced. In 1975 Olivia married Monroe Stevens; they had a daughter.

Survived by: her husband; five sons, Benjamin (Diane) Sims, Michael Sims, Richard (Marcelle) Sims, Tony (Teri) Stevens and Gary Stevens; three daughters, Shawn Houston, Delores Holmes and Gail Leflore; two brothers, Jesse (Caroline) Loveless of Waterloo and Paul Loveless of CA; her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceded in death by: her parents, her daughter, Jeanetta Stevens; a son, Craig Stevens; five brothers, Willie Powell, Scott Powell, Daryl Loveless, Steve Loveless and Charles Loveless; and two sisters, Harriet Scarborough and Johnny Lou Martin.

Memorials may be directed to 624 Linn St., where they will be receiving friends.

Services will be 11 am Friday, Oct. 8 at Payne Memorial AME Church with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 9 am until service time. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Payne Memorial AME Church
IA
Oct
8
Service
11:00a.m.
Payne Memorial AME Church
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Sanders Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
My condolences to Mrs Olivia Stevens. I had the pleasure of playing/accompanying her when she would sang at Churches on occasions. I will always remember her as a sweet loving Christian Woman!
Lorrainebjackson
October 7, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Min Shandra Mitchell
Friend
October 7, 2021
To Family/Friends of Mrs Stevens, You have my Condolences and Prayers. She will certainly be missed. What I remember the most about her, is she always smiled even in sad times..I've never seen her w/out that smile..
Min Shandra Mitchell
October 7, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family of Mrs. Olivia Stevens. May God comfort you during this time of bereavement.
Cynthia Smith-Balark
October 7, 2021
