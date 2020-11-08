Orville William "O.W." Kammeyer

May 11, 1928 - November 5, 2020

Orville William "O.W." Kammeyer, 92, of Waverly, Iowa, died on Thursday November 5, 2020, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Wavery.

O.W. was born on May 11, 1928, the son of Edward and Leatta (Wedeking) Kammeyer in Butler County, Iowa. He attended country school in Butler and Bremer counties prior to attending Junior High and High School in Janesville, Iowa. He graduated from Janesville High School in 1948.

October 6, 1950, O.W. enlisted in the United States Army. He served in Korea with the Heavy Mortar Company 223 Inf. Reg. 40th division. During his service he also served as the company postman. He was honorably discharged on September 25, 1952.

After returning from Korea he married his sweetheart. On January 8, 1954, he was united in marriage to Jean Rae Henry at St. John's Lutheran Church in Waverly, Iowa. They were married for 62 years. O.W. worked for the United States Postal Service for 30 years. In addition to his job he farmed for many years.

O.W. was a lifelong member of the American Legion. He was a patriot who loved his country and his flag. He was avid gardener and loved the natural world. In his lifetime he planted thousands of trees. He enjoyed wood carving, painting, gardening, wintering in Arizona and a good conversation. Above all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

O.W.'s memory is honored by his daughter Sheryl (Brian) Groen of Mingo, Iowa: two grandsons, Marc (Kara) Groen of Waverly and Mitch (Jade) Groen of Central City, Iowa; four great grandsons, Michael, Miles, William and Levi; one sister, Opal Bryan of Minnesota and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Jean; his parents; two brothers, Albert and Harlan Kammeyer and his grandson, Matthew.

O.W's body has been cremated and a private burial service will be held at Harlington Cemetery with military rites conducted by the Waverly Area Veterans Post. Due to COVID 19 a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Bartels Retirement Community in Waverly.