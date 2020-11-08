Otto L. Boeck

November 2, 1925-November 4, 2020

Lewis Boeck of Janesville died Wednesday, November 4, 2020, with his son at his side. He was born November 2, 1925, in rural Bremer County, Iowa, son of John and Mervil (Adams) Boeck. He grew up poor, with his brother and single mother, attending various one room, rural schools. He worked hard to provide for himself and his family from a young age; they farmed, and he ran trap lines in high school to pay for his school clothes. Lewis was a talented baseball and basketball athlete. He was invited to play semiprofessional baseball but turned down the offer. He graduated from Janesville High School as class president in 1943.

When WWII began, he enlisted and trained to become an airman in the Army, but was shipped out to the front lines at the last minute. He became a member of the 99th Infantry Division on Elsenborn Ridge in the Battle of the Bulge. As an Army Telephone Lineman, it was his job to set up and maintain communication between the units. He had many stories of bombs flying overhead including Hitler's V2 rockets. One bomb landed close, but did not explode. He later wondered if that dub was one from Schindler's factory. He saw a mass burial of his service brothers without family present. It haunted him. Out of respect for those men, his wishes for a small graveside burial with immediate family where cemented. He received a Purple Heart, three Bronze Stars and other medals. Those challenging experiences as a young man left a very deep impression. He never forgot those horrors, keeping them private until much later in life. He carried this quote in his wallet throughout his life and to the grave:

Never again…

"May this world never again relive such a Christmas Eve. Nothing is more cruel than dying by force of arms; far from your mother, your wife, your children…

"Does it speak for human values, to rob a mother of her son, a man from his wife, a father from his children?

"Life was given us to respect and love each other.

"Out of these ruins, blood and death, a new world must be born in brotherly love…"

The above words were written by a German officer during the Battle of the Bulge, on a blackboard in the ruins of a Belgium school.

He met Beverly Ann Hundley when she served him coffee at the Log Cabin Inn on Rainbow Drive in Cedar Falls, Iowa. They were married on June 9, 1947, Little Brown Church in Nashua. In the 1950s he designed and built their forever home on Main Street in Janesville, Iowa where they raised their two children, Pat and Bob. The family lived in the basement as they built overhead, without a loan, paying as they went and resourcefully using reclaimed when possible. Reflecting on his life, over the past few years, he had a good life. He would tell anyone who would listen how thankful he was for his wife Bev. He said he owed more than half their success in life to her. He praised how hard she worked.

A 1949 graduate of Iowa State Teachers College, Lewis worked 24 years at Rath Packing and 12 years at John Deere in the industrial engineering departments. The highlight of his career was helping to start up a new assembly plant in Germany with Beverly accompanying him. Each weekend they would enjoy interesting entertainment including auto races, beer and wine fests, town celebrations and touring medieval castles. When the assignment was finished, they purchased Euro rail passes and visited seven other countries. This was definitely the trip of a lifetime. He, also, served the local community as mayor, justice of peace and Scout Master.

Lewis enjoyed many hobbies including camping, fishing, hunting, and traveling. This resulted in 30 Canadian fishing trips, 25 Wyoming hunting trips; several oyster gatherings trips south of Mobile, Alabama and numerous bowl games for the Iowa Hawkeyes; visiting a total of 35 states. He cherished gatherings of his small family for anniversaries and birthdays. He is survived by Ruby, the last of a long line of dachshunds that were beloved facets of the Boeck family and could often be seen accompanying Lew on daily walks to the post office.

Survivors of his human family include his wife, son Robert (Desiree) Boeck of Cedar Falls, granddaughters Christina (Travis) Crew of Janesville and Larissa (Katy Farlow) Boeck of Ames, and 3 great grandchildren. Ariel, Jonah, and Uriah Crew. He was thankful for the help of his son Bob and wife Desiree that allowed them to stay in their home for years longer than many. He was so proud of his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. He was recently dismayed by politics and polarization and expressed concern about their future, but maintained hope and optimism in their abilities.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Patricia, parents, and brother, John Junior. A private family service and burial took place at Oakland Cemetery, rural Janesville, Iowa on Friday, November 6. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at 5601 Wagner Road, Cedar Falls, Iowa 50613 and online at www.kaisercorson.com.