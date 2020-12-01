Pamela J. Andrews

March 30, 1948-November 14, 2020

Pamela J. "PJ" Andrews, 72, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. She was born on March 30, 1948, in Waterloo, Iowa. PJ, along with her sister Denise, were adopted by Harold and Marian (Redden) Speck.

PJ grew up in Cedar Falls and graduated from Cedar Falls High School. She attended UNI for a Bachelor's Degree and obtained an Associate Degree from AIC in Cedar Falls.

PJ married Larry Neuffer. This union brought two children, Christopher and Kimber. She then married Frank Steven Andrews. This union brought three daughters, Stephanie, Jennifer and Michelle. Both marriages ended in divorce.

PJ worked various jobs throughout her life including working at the nursing home in Aplington, working for AG services and most recently working for Comp Systems driving bus. Driving bus gave her great joy and friendships.

In her younger years, PJ was a diver in high school and waterskied for the Waterhawks Ski Team. She was formerly a member of the Waterloo Amvets Post 19 and volunteered during the Cattle Congress.

PJ was an avid supporter of her children and grandchildren's athletic interests and activities. She forever impacted her family in many ways, especially that family comes first, she encouraged everyone to live life full of kindness for all, and she passed on her strong faith in God.

PJ is survived by her daughter Kimber (Lee) Ellard of Manchester, Tennessee, and their children Katey, Camille and Zane; daughter Stephanie (Eric) Schoh of Winona, Minnesota, their children Paige, great grandson River, Eric and Tyler; daughter Jennifer (Marc) Seehusen of Bristow, their children Alisha, great grandchildren JayLynn, Cody and Kadence, Blake (Danielle), great granddaughter Quinn, and Isabella (fiancé Wyatt); daughter Michelle (Eric) Miller of Grinnell, their children Austin, Peyton (Sidney), and Trenton (Caitlyn); adopted sister Denise (Michael) Lowry; niece Susan (Hirotaka) Hiwatashi, their children Chuck and Lucas; nephew Nathan (Carrie) Lowry; biological siblings Sandra Cline, Tamera Demaris, Marabelle Morgan, Everett Kramer, Greg Kramer, and Tim Morgan. PJ was a second mother and friend to many; she will be missed.

She was preceded in death by her adopted parents Harold and Marian Speck, son Christopher, grandparents Everett and Elsie Stocks, biological mother Juanita Morgan and biological brother Jackie Morgan, along with several aunts, uncles and other relatives.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in memory of PJ to her family.

Family and friends are invited to join Pamela's service virtually via "Zoom" at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020. To join the Zoom Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3670133488?pwd=NTdyWWN1SlZWZkJ1YWVCa05MTHp4Zz09

Meeting ID: 367 013 3488

Passcode: 5PKx9Q

A public visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Allison. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at the visitation will be limited to 15 indoors and 30 outdoors at all times.

Those in attendance are required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com 319-267-2507