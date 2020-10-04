Pamela R. Durchenwald

(1944-2020)

Pamela Rae Durchenwald, 76, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Thursday, October 1, 2020. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020, Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the funeral home. Entombment: Linwood Cemetery Mausoleum, Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A livestream of the funeral service may be accessed on the funeral home website tribute page for Pam, under "photos and videos or media," starting at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6.

Survivors include her husband, David Durchenwald; step-sons, William (Stacia) Durchenwald, and James (Chris) Durchenwald; step-granddaughters, Korey and Katie Murdock; special sister, Bonnie (Richard) Timmerman; and special cousin, Thelma Smith.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her dogs, Booger the Wonder-Dog, and Frankie.

The family would like to give special thanks to Stephanie, Heather, Dr. Pope, and Dr. Nelson who took particularly good care of Pamela at the Hiawatha Care Center in Hiawatha.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Camp Courageous.

