Pamela S. Johnson

(1943 - 2020)

Pamela Sue Johnson, 76 of Littleton, Colorado, and formerly of Janesville, Iowa, passed away on August 26, 2020, at the Morningstar Assisted Living of Littleton.

Pam was born on November 15, 1943, in Spencer, Iowa, the daughter of Ernest and Phyllis (Hunt) Schneckloth. She graduated from Spencer High School in 1962 and Cottey College in 1968.

She was united in marriage to Ron Johnson on August 1, 1964 in Spencer, Iowa. Not long after she and Ron moved to Waterloo, Iowa where they began their careers and family. Pam taught as a string music teacher in the Waterloo Community schools and is responsible for hundreds of children learning to love and play stringed instruments. She did this not only through the school system but also through private lessons that she taught out of her home. She put on Christmas concerts in the local malls and her church. She organized parade floats where the children sat on hay bales playing 'fiddle music' for the crowds as she accompanied them on her accordion, in addition to putting on hundreds of school concerts and participating in the Suzuki program at UNI. She came back out of retirement to teach 4th-8th grade Orchestra in the Waverly-Shell Rock Schools and finally retired once more in 2005.

Her lifetime passion with music began as a 5 year old when her father promised her a horse in exchange for learning to play the accordion. Dinah, a pony, was well loved. Music and horses were prominent themes throughout her life and the things she enjoyed most. Her favorite horses were not only Dinah, but "Crazy" Jack and her beloved Tennessee Walker, Charm.

Pam is survived by a daughter, Robyn (David Stipanovich) Johnson of Morrison, Colorado; a son, Blayne Johnson of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and two grandchildren, Brylee and Tyler Stipanovich. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two sisters, Joanne and Sally; and a brother, Don.

Public visitation will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. followed by Funeral Services at 2:00 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, Iowa. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery, Janesville. The family asks that masks are used and social distancing will be required. The service will be live streamed on the Kaiser-Corson Facebook page and later available for playback.

Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. Click Donate and follow prompts – donation notifications can be sent to [email protected]

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family 319-352-1187.