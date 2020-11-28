Menu
Patricia A. Berends
1936 - 2020
BORN
January 22, 1936
DIED
November 22, 2020
Patricia A. Berends
January 22, 1936-November 22, 2020

Parkersburg - Parkersburg - Patricia A. "Pat" Berends, 84 of Parkersburg, died on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at the UPH Allen Memorial Hospital. She was born Jan. 22, 1936 in Waterloo, daughter of Rob "Roy" and Maxine C. (Kern) Krutsinger. Pat graduated from East High School in 1954. She married Fred F. Berends on Oct. 30, 1955. He died Oct. 26, 1996. Pat was a homemaker but over the years, she worked at Lad's and Lassie's at the Black's Dept. Store, Evansdale Grocery Store, Home Shopping Network and the Ol's Gold Seed Plant.
. She is survived by her daughter, Shelley (Scott) Boldt, Waterloo; two sons, Rick (Danette) and Randy (Linda) Berends of Parkersburg; 9 grandchildren, Nicole, Maddie, Rachel (Akil), Kalie (Jesse), Jacob, Abby, Cora, Sophie, and Violet; 5 great grandchildren: Darrius, Dezzi, Gavin, Ellie, and Rylee; brother in law, Gary Snook, Evansdale; nephew, Bryan (Cathy) Snook; and several nieces and nephews.
Pat is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister: Karen Snook and brother Billy in infancy.
Funeral Services will be 10 am Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at the Kearns Funeral Service, Waterloo with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Parkersburg. Memorials will be directed to the family.
Kearns Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements. For more info: www.Kearnsfuneralservice.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Kearns Funeral Service
3146 Kimball Avenue PO Box 536, Waterloo, IA 50704
Funeral services provided by:
Kearns Funeral Service
