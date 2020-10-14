Patricia (Pat) A. Klein

April 16, 1937-October 11, 2020

Patricia "Pat" A. Klein, 83, of Waterloo, died at her home Sunday, October 11. She was born April 16, 1937 in Des Moines to Arthur and M. Irene Mikesell Edge. Pat graduated in 1955 from West Waterloo High School and Gates Business College in 1957. She married Jack Klein October 19, 1957, at the Little Brown Church, Nashua; he died March 9, 2015. She was the Medical Assistant for Dr. Richard McKay for 22 years retiring in 1992. Later she worked for Cedar Falls Schools Food Services at Lincoln Elementary. She also decorated cakes for weddings and other celebrations. Pat was a lifetime associate member of American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) and enjoyed watching her kids and grandkids motocross race. She often helped her husband selling at woodcraft shows. She is survived by daughters, Kimberly (Dennis) Bumgardner of Waverly and Krysta (Rick) Sewell of Aurora; son, Jack (JoLynn) Klein Jr. of Waterloo; 10 grandchildren: Nicole (Ben) Kleckner, Chet Bumgardner, Dustin (Leanne) Klein, Justin (Tiffany) Klein, Tori (Mike) Batton, Kaylee (Chris) Harting, Jessie (Josh) Smith, Jamie (Colton) Manchester, Kenda (Ryan) Medd, and Kim (Matt) Sewell; and 21 great grandchildren. She is preceded by her great grandson, Quaid Kleckner. Services: 10 a.m. Saturday at Locke Funeral Home; Visitation 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Inurnment in Waterloo Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. For more info, www.LockeFuneralHome.com.