Patricia D. "Pat" Brown

December 25, 1932-November 20, 2020

LA PORTE CITY - Patricia D. "Pat" Brown, 87, of La Porte City, died Friday, November 20, 2020 at La Porte City Specialty Care. She was born December 25, 1932 in Keystone the daughter of Ralph and Darlene King Sellers. She graduated from La Porte City High School in 1950. She married Ben R. Brown on August 25, 1951 in Oklahoma City, OK; he preceded her in death on December 19, 1996.

She was actively involved in the farming operation that she and Ben built together side by side for forty-five years. She kept the books with accuracy and provided excellent meals, as well as running the combine every fall for many years. Pat was an excellent seamstress and shared that skill with the local FFA Chapter by embroidering the names on the blue FFA jackets of new member. In later years, her community involvement focused on donating to various needs in the community. She donated yearly scholarships to the Union Community Scholarship Fun for graduating seniors pursuing agricultural and teaching careers. Pat was a long-time member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church, La Porte City.

Survived by: her children, Rocky (Mary) Brown, Tracy (Tom) Clapp both of La Porte City, Rory (Linda) Brown of Manchester; seven grandchildren, Jenny (Kelly) Brown-Howerton, Troy (Nicci) Brown, Trent (Kayla Kennedy) Clapp, Travis (Kristi) Clapp, Amanda (Ryan) Hollenbeck, Mackenzie (Micah) Monroe, Ben Brown; 12 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Janelle Alviar of Murrieta, CA.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a brother, Ronald Seller; and father and mother-in-law, Ralph and Mabel Brown.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held in the West View Cemetery, La Porte City, Iowa. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials: may be directed to the family, St. Paul United Methodist Church, or La Porte City Specialty Care in Pat's name.

Pat especially enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren and family, her many friends over the years going on trips and playing cards and watching ISU Cyclone basketball. She will be remembered for her kindness, great sense of humor, and competitive nature when playing cards or games. Just ask one of the grandkids!

