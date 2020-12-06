Patricia "Pat" Jane Moes

July 8, 1938 - December 3, 2020

Patricia "Pat" Jane Moes, 82, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, December 3, 2020, at MercyOne-Waterloo. She was born July 8, 1938 at the Presbyterian Hospital in Waterloo, with an adventurous spirit.

Pat was a 1956 graduate of Waterloo East High School, later being the first woman inducted into the High School Hall of Fame. She was a 1959 graduate of the Allen Memorial Hospital School of Nursing earning a RN. Pat continued her nursing education at New York University-Bellevue Medical Center specializing in surgical procedures. She was also a 1981 graduate of the University of Northern Iowa with a BA in Home Economics as part of the Phi Upsilon Omicron national honor society.

Pat was passionate about people. She consistently accepted challenges and was a risk taker. In 1968 she organized the Black Hawk County Cleft Lip and Palate Association. Throughout her life she was an extensive traveler serving with medical mission trips and teaching English as a second language. She was recognized by International Travel News for visiting all seven continents and well over 100 countries. Her accomplishments were expansive. Pat was a member of St. Timothys United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls.

Pat is survived by her three sons, Tom Moes of Milwaukee, WI, Matt (Kathleen) Moes of Houston, TX and Paul (Molly) Moes of Cedar Falls; her daughter, Margaret (Carlos) Zamora, of Phoenix, AZ; six grandchildren, Jackie and Nikki Moes of Milwaukee,WI; Cassi Hall of Houston, TX; Alex and A.J. Zamora of Phoenix , AZ; and Simon Moes of Cedar Falls; four great grandchildren, Kristen, Wesley, Natalie, and Kara; and her brother, Buster (Pat) Brown, of Waterloo.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roland M. and Eva L. (Hoffman) Brown.

Services will be private, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in New Hartford, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Allen Hospital Foundation in Waterloo. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.