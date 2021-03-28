Menu
Patricia "Patty" Johnson
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
ABOUT
East High School
FUNERAL HOME
Newcomer Funeral Home - Southwest Chapel - Grove City
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH

Patricia "Patty" Johnson

February 14, 1947-March 24, 2021

WATERLOO-Patricia "Patty" Johnson was born February 14, 1947 in Waterloo; the daughter of Harold and Dorothy (Meeker) Holien. She graduated from East High School in 1965. Patty met Ronald Johnson at the Black Hawk Rollerdome, they were married October 28, 1967 in Waterloo; he preceded her in death on November 4, 2007. She worked at Allied Van Lines, Cattle Congress, Chic"n"Mor and Hallmark. Patty enjoyed crafts, square dancing, crossword puzzles, fishing, she loved hockey and riding motorcycles with Ronald.

Patty died on March 24 at home at the age of 74. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband and two brothers: Robert and Dale Holien. Patty is survived by three sons: Kevin Johnson of Waterloo, Ronald (Laura) Johnson, Jr. of Tucson and Dennis Johnson of Fernley, NV; a daughter Tammy (Jamie Northey) Johnson Ungs of Waterloo; six grandchildren: Hannah, Emma, Natalie, Kaden, Alexis and Hunter; a brother David (DeEtte) Holien of Cedar Falls; two sisters: Sharon (Kenneth) Eckhoff of Janesville and Andrea Holien-Silverson of Falmouth, MA and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Visitation will be Monday, March 29, at Parrott & Wood from 4:00 to 7:00 pm and an hour prior to services Services will be Tuesday, March 30, at 2:00 pm at Parrott & Wood. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Parrott & Wood
OH
Mar
30
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Parrott & Wood
OH
Mar
30
Service
2:00p.m.
Parrott & Wood
OH
Funeral services provided by:
Newcomer Funeral Home - Southwest Chapel - Grove City
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
