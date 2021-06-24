Patricia Ann Neessen

March 15, 1948-June 22, 2021

HOLLAND-Patricia Ann Neessen, 73, of Holland, Iowa passed away on June 22, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo, Iowa. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes Chapel in Grundy Center. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Colfax Center Presbyterian Church in Rural Holland, Iowa. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Grundy Center, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Patricia Ann Neessen was born March 15, 1948, in Eldora, IA, daughter of Carl J. and Carrie (Murra) Nederhoff. She graduated from Wellsburg High School in 1965 and then attended Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls for one year. She was employed as a secretary for five years in the law firm of Kliebenstein & Heronimus in Grundy Center and also served as a church organist for more than fifty years.

On May 11, 1971, she married LuRay Neessen in Wellsburg, IA. They raised their family on a farm by Wellsburg until they moved to Holland, IA in 2000.

Patricia was a homemaker who enjoyed playing the piano, reading, baking, completing crossword puzzles, and doing counted cross stitch projects. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Patricia was a member of and organist for Colfax Center Presbyterian Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be remembered for her unending kindness, gentle love, and strong faith.

Patricia is survived by her daughter, Teresa Neessen of Clear Lake, IA, her son Kendall and his wife Cristin of Auburn, WA, grandsons Hudson, Cole, Sawyer and Grayson, and sister-in-law, Marian Nederhoff of Wellsburg, IA.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Roger Nederhoff.