Patricia Stempien

June 10, 1948-December 28, 2021

ALBURNETT-Patricia Stempien, 73, of Alburnett, IA, died on Wednesday, December 28, 2021, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids.

She was born on June 10, 1948, in Waterloo, to Daryl J. and Daisy Maddy Love.

Patricia graduated with an associate degree in police science and later obtained an associate degree in meat cutting in Sioux City.

She was a deputy sheriff in Bexar County, Texas. Later, she drove for MET Para Transport in Waterloo.

Patricia married Walt Stempien in Dunkerton on October 28, 1995; he died September 3, 1999.

She enjoyed fishing, camping, kayaking, and spending time with her dog, Duke.

Patricia is survived by her son, Edward (Kim) Niedert; daughters, Donnette (Scott) Tjabring, and Melissa Stempien: grandchildren, Shelby (Scott) Smith, April Shares (Steve Hoffman), Timmy Shares (Audry Murray), Angel Shares (Yair Silva), Johnie Jo Shares, Amelia Shares, Tonni Stempien (Dwayne Anderson), Emilee Niedert (Nicolas Harford), Chaz Stempien (Sydnie Van Gorder), Eddie Niedert III (Allison Christina), Logan Moore, Julia Moore, Dustin Stempien and Danny (Nichole) Dybevik); 16 great-grandchildren; and niece, Jennifer (Matt) Beenken.

She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Shanel Reneè Niedert; brother, Kenneth Love; and a nephew, Ryan Love.

There will be no services at this time. Memorials may be directed to the family. Arrangements by Locke on 4th, Waterloo. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com