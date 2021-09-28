Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia Ann Strelow
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway
Waterloo, IA

Patricia Ann Strelow

January 26, 1933-September 25, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Patricia Ann Strelow, 88, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, September 25, at the Deery Suites.

She was born January 26, 1933 in Jackson Junction, daughter of Robert Leo and Viola Alma Zickuhr Gott. She married William Strelow on March 25, 1950 in Mankato, Minnesota. He died December 8, 2000.

Patricia was an office manager with John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works for many years, retiring in 1993.

Survivors include: a son, Frank (Jeri) Strelow of Waterloo; a daughter, Tina (Dan) Varney of Waterloo; a sister, Gwen Moore of Greenview, Illinois; eight grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; three brothers, Rodney, Wendell and Johnny Gott; a sister, Sandy Helgerson; and a special friend, Bob Ingamells.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 1, at St. Ansgar's Lutheran Church with inurnment in Garden of Memories Cemetery. The service will be live streamed via the church Facebook Page. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 :30 p.m. Thursday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and at the church for an hour before services on Friday.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup - West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway Ave., Waterloo
Oct
1
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Ansgar Lutheran Church
1122 W 11th St, Waterloo
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.