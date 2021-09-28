Patricia Ann Strelow

January 26, 1933-September 25, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Patricia Ann Strelow, 88, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, September 25, at the Deery Suites.

She was born January 26, 1933 in Jackson Junction, daughter of Robert Leo and Viola Alma Zickuhr Gott. She married William Strelow on March 25, 1950 in Mankato, Minnesota. He died December 8, 2000.

Patricia was an office manager with John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works for many years, retiring in 1993.

Survivors include: a son, Frank (Jeri) Strelow of Waterloo; a daughter, Tina (Dan) Varney of Waterloo; a sister, Gwen Moore of Greenview, Illinois; eight grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; three brothers, Rodney, Wendell and Johnny Gott; a sister, Sandy Helgerson; and a special friend, Bob Ingamells.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 1, at St. Ansgar's Lutheran Church with inurnment in Garden of Memories Cemetery. The service will be live streamed via the church Facebook Page. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 :30 p.m. Thursday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and at the church for an hour before services on Friday.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.