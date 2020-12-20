Menu
Patricia F. "Pat" Taylor
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA

Patricia "Pat" F. Taylor

October 7, 1930-December 17, 2020

Patricia "Pat" F. Taylor, 90, of Hudson, died at Parkview Manor Nursing Home, Reinbeck on Thursday, December 17. She was born October 7, 1930, in Reinbeck, the daughter of Lester Vern and Amy Fay Cold Robinson, and graduated from Reinbeck High School in 1949. Pat married Robert "Bob" Taylor on April 9, 1950, in Reinbeck; he died November 23, 2010. She cared for her twins when they were young, then worked for American Soybean Association, and later was the church secretary for Community Church of Hudson for many years. Pat was a member of Community Church for many years and active in children's choir, bible study and luncheons. She was also a member of PEO Reinbeck DQ Chapter. Pat loved to cook and care for others. She is survived by a daughter, Carol (Randy) Wilson‚ Hudson; son, Kenneth (Kathy) Taylor‚ Riceville; 6 grandchildren: Aaron (Brandy) Wilson, Hudson, Andrew (Ginger) Wilson, Cedar Falls, Alex (Chance) Wildeboer, Dike, Stephen (Fayth) Taylor, Columbus, WI, Tim (Kathy) Taylor, Urbandale, and Jon (Melissa) Taylor, St. Ansgar; 15 great grandchildren; and a sister, Catherine (Marvin) O'Hare‚ Dubuque. Preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Margaret Miller and Daphne Smith; and a brother, Lester Vern Robinson II in World War II. Funeral Services 1:30 PM, Tuesday, December 22, at Community Church of Hudson with burial in Hudson Cemetery. Services will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/ccohonline. Visitation for an hour before services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
12:30p.m.
Community Church of Hudson
IA
Dec
22
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Community Church of Hudson
IA
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
