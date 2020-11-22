Menu
Search
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Patrick J. McMickle Jr.

Patrick J. McMickle, Jr.

October 3, 1977 - November 14, 2020

Patrick J. McMickle, Jr., 43, of Evansdale, died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at his home. He was born October 3, 1977 in Iowa City, son of Patrick J. McMickle, Sr. He graduated from Cedar Rapids Washington High School in 1996. He married Rae Ann Miller and they had two daughters, Isabel, 19, and Chloe, 17. They divorced in 2004. He later married Maranda Conrad on May 6, 2014. Patrick was employed by MCI, CCB Packaging, and Waterloo Warehouse over the last 20 years. He enjoyed hot rods, classic cars, traveling the country with his grandparents, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Maranda McMickle of Evansdale; two daughters, Isabel and Chloe McMickle, both of Cedar Rapids; two step-sons, Austin and Kolin; one grandson, Matthias; his father, Patrick Sr. of Cedar Rapids; three siblings, David (Danielle), Peter, and Emily McMickle, all of Cedar Rapids; and his paternal grandmother, Phyllis McMickle of Cedar Rapids. Patrick was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Albert McMickle; step-mother, Sharon McMickle; and two siblings, Brandon and Ashley McMickle. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family at 1101 Lake Avenue, Evansdale, IA 50707. There will be a celebration of life memorial gathering at a later date.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Sorry for your loss he will be greatly missed by all that loved him dearly. My heart ❤ goes out to all family and friends.
Christy Bodecker
Friend
November 19, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Love you❤
Kristie
Family
November 19, 2020