Patrick J. McMickle, Jr.

October 3, 1977 - November 14, 2020

Patrick J. McMickle, Jr., 43, of Evansdale, died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at his home. He was born October 3, 1977 in Iowa City, son of Patrick J. McMickle, Sr. He graduated from Cedar Rapids Washington High School in 1996. He married Rae Ann Miller and they had two daughters, Isabel, 19, and Chloe, 17. They divorced in 2004. He later married Maranda Conrad on May 6, 2014. Patrick was employed by MCI, CCB Packaging, and Waterloo Warehouse over the last 20 years. He enjoyed hot rods, classic cars, traveling the country with his grandparents, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Maranda McMickle of Evansdale; two daughters, Isabel and Chloe McMickle, both of Cedar Rapids; two step-sons, Austin and Kolin; one grandson, Matthias; his father, Patrick Sr. of Cedar Rapids; three siblings, David (Danielle), Peter, and Emily McMickle, all of Cedar Rapids; and his paternal grandmother, Phyllis McMickle of Cedar Rapids. Patrick was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Albert McMickle; step-mother, Sharon McMickle; and two siblings, Brandon and Ashley McMickle. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family at 1101 Lake Avenue, Evansdale, IA 50707. There will be a celebration of life memorial gathering at a later date.