Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patsy Billerbeck
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Overton Funeral Home - Dysart
707 Clark St.
Dysart, IA

Patsy Billerbeck

December 9, 1944-September 8, 2021

DYSART-Patsy "Pat" Maxine Fish Billerbeck was born on December 9, 1944, in Dennison, the daughter of Harry and Doris (Bergles) Fish. Pat graduated from Gladbrook High School in 1963. She was united in marriage to Gary Billerbeck on April 4, 1964. The couple moved to Dysart in 1977 where Pat worked at the Coffee Shop for 16 years. She was a member of the Dysart United Methodist Church and enjoyed baking, camping, fishing, doing word find puzzles, reading, and spending time with her family. Pat died at the age of 76 on September 8, 2021, at UnityPoint Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a sister-in-law, Barbara Fish; and a brother-in-law, Darroll Street. Pat is survived by 2 daughters, Tina (Nicki) Smith of Center Point and Julie (Troy) Warschkow of Iowa Falls; a son, Stacy (Kelli) Billerbeck of Traer; an honorary son, Ryan (Lyndsey) Anderson of Dysart; 4 grandchildren, Madison and Mason Warschkow and Hunter and Carter Anderson; a sister, Peggy Street; and a brother, Paul Fish. The funeral will be on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 10:30 AM at the Dysart United Methodist Church with the burial to follow at Dysart Cemetery. The visitation will be on Monday, September 13, 2021, from 4 to 7 PM at the Overton Funeral Home in Dysart.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Overton Funeral Home - Dysart
707 Clark St., Dysart, IA
Sep
14
Funeral
10:30a.m.
Dysart United Methodist Church
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Overton Funeral Home - Dysart
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Overton Funeral Home - Dysart.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.