Paul D. Block Jr.

August 31, 1968-March 22, 2022

JESUP-Paul D. Block Jr., age 53, of Jesup, Iowa passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 28th, 2022 at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in Elma, Iowa. Pastor Bruce Miller will be officiating. Burial will be in Chester Hill Cemetery in Chester, Iowa.

Visitation will be held 4:00-7:00 PM on Sunday, March 27th, 2022 at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in Elma, Iowa, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences to the family may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com.

Paul David Block Jr. was born on August 31st, 1968 in Cresco, Iowa to Paul Sr. and Alvina (Mecklenburg) Block. He attended and graduated from Crestwood High School in Cresco in 1986. Paul worked as an auto mechanic at Holdiman Motors in Waterloo, Iowa for several years. He then was employed at John Deere in Waterloo for 10 years. In 2019, Paul moved to Jesup, Iowa. For the last three years he has worked at Pries Enterprise in Independence, Iowa as "the best maintenance technician they ever had!"

Paul enjoyed fixing his sister's and niece's cars. This was probably because of the free meals he would receive for payment. He never turned down the chance to lend a helping hand to someone who needed it. He loved spending time with his family, hunting, camping, the outdoors, motorcycling and four wheeling. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Elma.

Paul is survived by his mother, Alvina Block of Cresco, Iowa; girlfriend, Casey Bickel of Quasqueton, Iowa; and his unbelievable number of siblings, Dianna Block (Tim Morris) of Onalaska, Wisconsin, Renita (Jack) Tesch of Backus, Minnesota, Suzan (Gary) Strahl of Chatfield, Minnesota, Andrew (Deb) Block of Orchard, Iowa, Daniel Block (Dalynn Melver) of Lime Springs, Iowa, Phyllis (Gene) Climer of Lebanon, Missouri, brother-in law, Craig Lines of Chetek, Wisconson, Beth (Jeff) Young of Waterloo, Iowa, Carol (Steve) Meade of Holmen, Wisconsin, Ed Block of Rowley, Iowa, Karl Block of Elma, Iowa, Marie (Bob) Rasmussen of Waterloo, Iowa, Marge (Isaac) Richmond of Sumner, Iowa, and Margaret Block of Cresco, Iowa; step grandchildren, Korbyn, Addy, Zerek and Ella; numerous nieces and nephews; an aunt and two uncles.

Paul is preceded in death by his father, Paul Block Sr; sister, Marsha Lines; nephew, Adam Block; an aunt, Vickie Block, uncles, Victor Mecklenburg and Larry Rickard, paternal grandparents, John and Hannah Block; and maternal grandparents, John and Clara Mecklenburg.

Paul was the best son, brother and uncle anyone could possibly ask for. He will be truly missed beyond measure!