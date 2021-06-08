Menu
Paul Colton
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Waterloo West High School
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA

Paul Colton

February 2, 1945-June 5, 2021

CEDAR FALLS- Paul Colton, 76, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, June 5 at his home. He was born Feb. 2, 1945 in Manchester, son of Don A. and Bernadine H. Burgett Colton. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1963 and obtained his welding certificate from Hawkeye Institute of Technology (HTC). He married Marjorie Ann Brown Sept. 10, 1966 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Waterloo. He was a welder working at Hinson Manufacturing, Chamberlain Manufacturing, and later worked at Hawkeye Community College in maintenance. He was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Waterloo. Paul enjoyed building model railroads and taking train pictures. He loved his pets (Rusty & Chewie), listening to old time country music and, in his younger years, spending time at Lake Delhi. He is survived by his wife of Cedar Falls; two sons Don (Stephanie) and Ron (Jennifer) Colton‚ both of Waterloo; and two grandchildren, Abby and Sammy Colton. Preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Jean Colton. Services 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 10 at Locke Funeral Home with burial at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, Cedar Falls. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 at Locke Funeral Home and for one hour prior to services. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Locke Funeral Services
1519 West 4th Street, Waterloo, IA
Jun
10
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Locke Funeral Services
1519 West 4th Street, Waterloo, IA
Jun
10
Service
11:00a.m.
Locke Funeral Services
1519 West 4th Street, Waterloo, IA
Jun
10
Burial
Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens
Cedar Falls, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Locke Funeral Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will always remember Paul and his humor and his cooking of chili. He had his own style of cooking chili that one could duplicate. Rest In Peace Paul.
Butch Brown
Friend
June 19, 2021
To Marge & family- We were so happy to get to talk to Paul the day before he passed-thank you for calling us. It meant a lot to us. He is at peace now- he was tired of the battle & was ready to be with the Lord & his family! May you all know he is at peace-take care. Love you all. Jerry & Jacque
Jerry & Jacque Schenke
Family
June 8, 2021
