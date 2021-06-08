Paul Colton

February 2, 1945-June 5, 2021

CEDAR FALLS- Paul Colton, 76, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, June 5 at his home. He was born Feb. 2, 1945 in Manchester, son of Don A. and Bernadine H. Burgett Colton. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1963 and obtained his welding certificate from Hawkeye Institute of Technology (HTC). He married Marjorie Ann Brown Sept. 10, 1966 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Waterloo. He was a welder working at Hinson Manufacturing, Chamberlain Manufacturing, and later worked at Hawkeye Community College in maintenance. He was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Waterloo. Paul enjoyed building model railroads and taking train pictures. He loved his pets (Rusty & Chewie), listening to old time country music and, in his younger years, spending time at Lake Delhi. He is survived by his wife of Cedar Falls; two sons Don (Stephanie) and Ron (Jennifer) Colton‚ both of Waterloo; and two grandchildren, Abby and Sammy Colton. Preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Jean Colton. Services 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 10 at Locke Funeral Home with burial at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, Cedar Falls. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 at Locke Funeral Home and for one hour prior to services. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.