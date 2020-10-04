Paul G. Haywood

(1958-2020)

Paul G. Haywood, 62, of Waterloo, died Sunday, September 27, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo from cancer/COVID.

He was born February 25, 1958, in Denver, Colo., son of Frank and Annie Haywood. Paul graduated from Lakewood High School, Colo., in 1976. He married Konnie Brustkern on June 20, 1992. After 40 years as a pipefitter/welder, starting at Local 208 in Colorado, Paul retired from Local 125 in Cedar Rapids.

Survived by his trophy wife, Konnie, of 28 blissful years; twin daughters Tristen (Jordan Carbiener) and Tabitha; one son, Travis (Dawn Lewis); eight very special grandchildren; and one brother, Frank Haywood (Pam).

Preceded in death by: his parents and stepfather, Al Songy.

Memorial Services: 10:30am, Monday, October 5, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church, with inurnment in St. Mary Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. Visitation from 3-6 p.m. today, October 4, at the church, with a 3pm rosary. Visitation also one hour before services.

Memorials may be directed to the family.