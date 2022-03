Paul (Paulie) Romskog

HOLMEN - Paul (Paulie) Romskog, peacefully but unexpectedly passed away April 3, 2021.

There will be a graveside burial service at Halfway Creek Lutheran Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021; followed by a celebration of life at the Township of Holland Park - Shelter #2, W7937 County Rd MH, Holmen. A complete obituary can be found at couleecremation.com.