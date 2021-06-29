Paul Schipper

December 20, 1933-June 26, 2021

PARKERSBURG-Paul Schipper of Parkersburg passed away Sat., June 26, 2021 at his home surrounded by family. He was born the son of Andrew and Lena (Johnson) Schipper on December 20, 1933.He served in the US Army from 1953-1955 and was stationed in Germany

Paul was united in marriage to Irma Meester at the Reformed Church of Stout on December 11, 1956. Together they made their home and farmed south of Parkersburg. He was a faithful member of the Hope Reformed Church in Parkersburg.

Survivors left to cherish Paul's memory are his loving wife of 64 years, a daughter, Bonnie (Rodney) Wessels of Aplington, a son, Bryan (Brenda) Schipper of Parkersburg. Six grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. One brother, Lee (Dorothy) Schipper, and sister-in-law, Lois Wiese. He is preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, five sisters, and brother-in-law.

Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Hope Reformed Church, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com