Paul James "Jim" Schroeder

July 30, 1935-September 17, 2021

Paul James "Jim" Schroeder, 86, of Waterloo, died on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Bickford Senior Living at Cedar Falls.

He was born on July 30, 1935 in Waverly, son of Paul and Norma Hageman Schroeder. Jim graduated from Denver High School in 1952, received his BA in Education from Wartburg in May 1956, and his Masters + 30 in Social Science from UNI in August 1966.

Jim married Nadine Grace Buss on June 5, 1955; she preceded him in death on June 27, 2016.

He taught history beginning at Orange High School 1956-1972, Central High School 1972-1988 and West High School 1988 until retiring in 1996. He taught summer school and was the Social Science Chairman at Central High School and West High School. He taught Adult Education Classes at HIT (now HCC) and was an adjunct Professor at UNI in the late 1980s. He also volunteered on the Election Board in Waterloo after retirement.

Jim was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. He was a lifetime and active member of the Waterloo (WEA), Iowa State (ISEA) and National (NEA) Education Associations.

Jim is survived by daughters, Beckie (Norm) Ryan‚ San Diego‚ CA, Vicki Schroeder‚ Chicago‚ IL, Pam (Brett) Lytle‚ Los Altos‚ CA, Lori Lux‚ St. Petersburg‚ FL and Kristi Irvin, Gainsville‚ TX; a son, Scott (Susie). San Diego‚ CA; 13 grandchildren, Lexie Ryan, Maggie Ryan, Sarah (Alex) Betlinski, Beth Lytle, Drew Lytle, Chad Lux, Matt Lux, Andy Lux, Thomas Lux, Joshua Schroeder, Mackenzie Schroeder, Kalyn Irvin Salhus, and Jason Irvin.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, and brother, Dennis Schroeder.

Private family services will be held. Inurnment: Garden of Memories Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Waterloo Schools Foundation. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, stamp and coin collecting, loved to travel, and was a big supporter of the University of Iowa Athletics.