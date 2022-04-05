Paul T. Steimel

April 3, 1927-April 2, 2022

WATERLOO-Msgr. Paul T. Steimel, 94, of Waterloo, passed away April 2, at Well Springs Living, Friendship Village.

Msgr. Steimel was the son of Paul and Catherine (Schaefer) Steimel. He was born on April 3, 1927 on a farm on Kimball Avenue. He attended grade school and high school in Eagle Center at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel School. He attended Loras College, Dubuque and St. Paul Seminary, St. Paul, Minn. He was ordained on June 7, 1952 by Bishop Loras Lane.

He was Assistant Pastor at St. Columbkille Parish in Dubuque and St. Joseph in Mason City. While there, he was able to go to Europe for five weeks, including offering Mass at St. Peters, Lourdes.

In 1961, he was appointed the Spiritual Director and Chairman of the Religion Department at Columbus High School in Waterloo. In the summers he attended Catholic University in Washington D.C. and Fordham University in New York.

In 1972, he became Pastor of Team Ministry in Charles City and Roseville. He was elected chairman of the Priests Senate and asked by Archbishop Byrne to start a permanent Deacon Program (he directed it for 12 years). He spent two weeks in the Holy Land and Rome.

In 1982, he became Pastor of St. Mary's in Dubuque. In 1991, he was named a Monsignor by St. John Paul II. He was appointed Pastor of St. Patrick Church in Cedar Falls and headed a two million dollar drive there to renew the church property.

He retired in 1997. He moved near Columbus High School and shared faith and was also Chaplain of sports teams. Columbus published nine of his books (over 5,000 copies) and put him on Facebook. The Catholic middle school, Blessed Maria Assunta Pallotta, has him on YouTube. He was asked by Archbishop Hanus to be State Chaplain of the Knights of Columbus. He was their Chaplain for over 21 years.

He is survived by: one sister, Ethel Pfiffner of Tulsa, Okla.

He was preceded in death by: two brothers, Richard Steimel and Raymond Steimel; and one sister, Jeanne Reuter.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday April 7th at St. Edward Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Eagle Center. Public visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at St. Edward Catholic Church, 1423 Kimball Avenue in Waterloo. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street will be assisting the family. The service will be livestreamed: www.sted.org.

In lieu of flowers and because of Lent, please make memorials to Columbus High School.

