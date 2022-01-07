Menu
Paul A. Zimmerman
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
1825 W 12th Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Paul A. Zimmerman

December 28, 1930-January 6, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Paul A. Zimmerman, 91, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the Deery Suites. Paul was born December 28, 1930 in Delaware County, Iowa, the son of Alex J. and Susan (Kehrli) Zimmerman. In 1936, Paul moved to Oelwein, Iowa with his parents. He attended school there and graduated from Oelwein High School in 1948. Paul married Lavonne M. Boeckman on May 13, 1951 at St. John's Evangelical Church, Seigel, in rural Bremer County.

Paul graduated from the University of Iowa in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting. He began working for Carney, Alexander, Marold & Co. in Waterloo, Iowa in June 1954. He became a Certified Public Accountant in 1955 and was later made a partner in the firm. He worked there for 53 years until retirement in 2007. After retirement, Paul served on the board of Christian Crusaders for six years, the last five serving as treasurer. He was a member of the American Institute of CPAs, the Iowa Society of CPAs, Nazareth Lutheran Church, the Waterloo Elks Club, and the Waterloo Lions Club.

Lavonne preceded Paul in death in May of 2016, after 65 years of marriage. He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Cathy (Dr. Thomas) Wilson of West Des Moines, Iowa, and his parents. He is survived by one daughter, Carla (James) Reynolds of Muscatine, Iowa, two granddaughters, Sarah (Jacob) Harvey of Hickory, North Carolina and Emily Wilson of Des Moines, Iowa, and one great grandson, Radko Harvey.

Funeral Services in Cedar Falls, Iowa, will be at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 8 at in the Worship Center at Nazareth Lutheran Church (use entrance #7 off University Avenue) with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Christian Crusaders or Nazareth Lutheran Church, both at 7401 University Avenue in Cedar Falls, IA 50613. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Worship Center at Nazareth Lutheran Church
7401 University Avenue, Cedar Falls, IA
Jan
8
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Worship Center at Nazareth Lutheran Church
7401 University Avenue, Cedar Falls, IA
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.