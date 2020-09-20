Menu
Search
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Paula Choplin

Paula Choplin

(1945-2020)

Paula Choplin was born October 26, 1945. She passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020, from complications of dementia.

Paula was the daughter of Winfred and Pauline "Poppy" (Howard) Gillette. She married the love of her life, Tom Choplin on May 20, 1967.

Her family will honor her with a Celebration of life on Friday September 25th from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at 5507 Young Rd, Waterloo IA.

There will be a brief service at 4:00 PM.

The family requests no flowers please. Memorials may be directed to The Brian Injury Alliance of Iowa online at https://biaia.org, or by mail to 7025 Hickman Rd, Suite 7, Urbandale, IA 50322.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.