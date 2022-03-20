Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Paula Rae Larson
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
1825 W 12th Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Paula Rae Larson

November 5, 1946-March 17, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Paula Rae Larson, 75, Cedar Falls, died Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Parker Place in Parkersburg. She was born November 5, 1946 in Postville, Iowa to the late Paul Kenneth and Gladys Marie (Schneider) Larson. Paula graduated from Valley High School in Elgin and then went on to work for Bell Telephone (AT&T) for over 20 years. She then worked for L&M Transmission for many years prior to her retirement.

Paula was a very independent, strong-willed woman with a heart of gold. She enjoyed shopping and antiquing in her free time. Paula was also an active volunteer at Nazareth with many groups.

Paula is survived by her siblings, Nancy Peters of Cedar Falls, Sharon (Mark) Feddersen of Denver, IA, Karen (Mike) Entz of Cedar Falls and Gary Larson of Elgin; nephews, Blake (Holly) Faris, Alex Entz and Bob (Connie) Peters; great-nephew and great-nieces, Tanner (Madison) Peters, Lily Faris and Alexa Faris and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Bob Peters.

A private memorial service for Paula will be held at a later date. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorials may be directed to the family.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear that Paula passed away. It was such a joy to know her. Sending my sympathy to all her family.
Diana Svobodny
March 23, 2022
My deepest sympathy to the family! I worked with Paula many years ago at Northwestern Bell. She was a good friend and sadly we lost touch.
Vicki Jacoby
March 20, 2022
