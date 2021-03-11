Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paulett "Paula" Campbell
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
3146 Kimball Avenue
Waterloo, IA

Paulett "Paula" Campbell

August 13, 1967-March 7, 2021

WATERLOO-Paulett "Paula" Campbell, 53, of Waterloo, died Sun., March 7, 2021 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center of natural causes. She was born August 13, 1967 in Iowa City, the daughter of Robert and Bernice (Bradford) Campbell, Jr. She graduated from Charleston High School in Mississippi and attended Hawkeye Community College. Paula worked as a CNA for many years, spent time in retail and most recently worked as a paraeducator for Waterloo Schools. Survived by: two daughters, Kashonna (Bobby) Drain-Elam of Ankeny, Nikeyta Drain of Waterloo; two grandchildren, Elijah and Bailey Elam; two brothers, Anthony Campbell of Waterloo, Maurice Campbell of Cedar Rapids; a sister, Lorean Campbell of Jackson, MS; and many nieces and nephews she loved dearly. Preceded in death by: her parents and grandparents. Public visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Ave. A private family service will be held at Shilliam Ave Church of God in Christ Church with burial in the Fairview Cemetery. Memorials: may be directed to the family. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Ave is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
3146 Kimball Avenue PO Box 536, Waterloo, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My sincerest condolences to you Kashonna and Nikeyta. I pray that God will strengthen you during this difficult time. May you find peace and comfort through your memories with your Mother. I love you much. Blessings & Love.
Cathy Ketton
March 12, 2021
To my Sis: I am so grateful to have known you all through school. We became so close and were like two peas in a pod. Sis even though it's been many years since we've spoken, our friendship, bond, and memories will live forever. Rest in Heavenly Peace Sis My deepest sympathy and condolences to the family
Daphne Levingston Ross
March 12, 2021
My deepest sympathy to you and your family, Lorean.
Veronica Olmi
March 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results