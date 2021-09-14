Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Penny Lee Bakel
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
White Funeral Home
1315 Main Street
Jesup, IA

Penny Lee Bakel

December 2, 1946-September 12, 2021

CEDAR FALLS–Penny Lee Bakel, 74, of Cedar Falls, IA, died Sunday, September 12, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, IA.

Celebration of Life Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

Penny was born December 2, 1946, in Oelwein, IA, the daughter of Richard Marshall Chase and Bette Jean (Finch) Chase. She graduated from high school in Jesup, IA, with the class of 1965. In 1966 she was united in marriage to John Merrill. The couple later divorced. Penny later married Glenn Bakel but later divorced. She later met Donald Barber and the couple have been together the past 28 years. Penny worked as a retail sales manager for various retail stores. She enjoyed visiting thrift stores, an occasional casino, the internet and Facebook and loved being with family and friends.

Penny is survived by her life partner, Donald Barber of Cedar Falls, IA; one daughter, Jodi Russell of Denver, NC; one son, Lance (Sarah) Merrill of Mooresville, NC; 5 grandchildren, Jeremy (Lori), John, Heaven, Jacquelyn and Landon; two great grandchildren, Jett and London; one sister, Linda (Steve) Brindle of Junction City, CA; two brothers, Richard (Vicki) Chase of Cedar Rapids, Mark (Connie) Chase of Independence. Her parents and one grandson, Justin Russell preceded her in death.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of the arrangements.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
White Funeral Home
1315 Main Street, Jesup, IA
Funeral services provided by:
White Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by White Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Those we love don't go away they walk beside us in our hearts and memories. Penny will be missed dearly. She touched so many lives. Penny and I have had many good times and good conversations!! My prayers go out to the family and Don. RIP Penny!! Love you!!
Tami
September 15, 2021
So sorry for your loss, penny will be missed. She always had something nice to say or give a compliment to someone. Had alot of good , fun times with her. Prayers and strength to the family and Don.
Michelle Hagen
Friend
September 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results