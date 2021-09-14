Penny Lee Bakel

December 2, 1946-September 12, 2021

CEDAR FALLS–Penny Lee Bakel, 74, of Cedar Falls, IA, died Sunday, September 12, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, IA.

Celebration of Life Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

Penny was born December 2, 1946, in Oelwein, IA, the daughter of Richard Marshall Chase and Bette Jean (Finch) Chase. She graduated from high school in Jesup, IA, with the class of 1965. In 1966 she was united in marriage to John Merrill. The couple later divorced. Penny later married Glenn Bakel but later divorced. She later met Donald Barber and the couple have been together the past 28 years. Penny worked as a retail sales manager for various retail stores. She enjoyed visiting thrift stores, an occasional casino, the internet and Facebook and loved being with family and friends.

Penny is survived by her life partner, Donald Barber of Cedar Falls, IA; one daughter, Jodi Russell of Denver, NC; one son, Lance (Sarah) Merrill of Mooresville, NC; 5 grandchildren, Jeremy (Lori), John, Heaven, Jacquelyn and Landon; two great grandchildren, Jett and London; one sister, Linda (Steve) Brindle of Junction City, CA; two brothers, Richard (Vicki) Chase of Cedar Rapids, Mark (Connie) Chase of Independence. Her parents and one grandson, Justin Russell preceded her in death.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of the arrangements.