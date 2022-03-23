Menu
Philip W. Stahmer

Philip W. Stahmer

Philip W. Stahmer, 81, of Chelmsford, MA passed away March 20, 2022 due to complications of Parkinson's disease. Philip was born May 17, 1940 to Rev. H. D. and Celeste Stahmer. He married Roxanne Suelflow in Sioux Falls, SD on June 28, 1964. He worked for Aid Association for Lutherans (Thrivent Financial) in Waterloo, IA for 25 years before moving to Phoenix in 2001. Philip spent his final 5 years with his daughter and family in Chelmsford, MA.

Philip is survived by his son Michael, daughter Jennifer, and 4 grandchildren, sisters Ruth Peters and Eunice Easton and brother Nathan Stahmer.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 23, 2022.
