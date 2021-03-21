Menu
Phillip K. "Phil" Kuriger Sr.
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
3146 Kimball Avenue
Waterloo, IA

Phillip K. "Phil" Kuriger, Sr

September 12, 1932-March 16, 2021

EVANSDALE-Phillip K. "Phil" Kuriger, Sr. 88, of Evansdale, IA, died Tues., Mar. 16, 2021 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital, Waterloo. He was born on Sept. 12, 1932 in Hopkinton, son of Karl and Racheal (Ralston) Kuriger. He served in the US Army. Phil married Thelma I. Jones on June 14, 1954 in Cedar Falls, she preceded him on Oct. 27, 2010. Phil worked at John Deere, retiring at 52, then followed his passion in carpentry. He was a past member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Evansdale. He enjoyed carpentry, going to Prairie Du Chein, and loved time spent with family and friends.

Survived by: son, Brad (Katrin) Kuriger, Waterloo; 3 daughters, Vickie (Jim) Bone, Monticello, Tammie (Dean) Fairbanks, Evansdale‚ Jeanette (Dennis) Cunningham, Wesley Chapel‚ FL; 12 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; sister, Betty Wendt, New Hampton; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Lofredo, Ames‚ Minetta Jones, Waverly, Carol Kuriger, Evansdale; and brother-in-law, Raymond Scoles, Waterloo. Preceded in death by: parents; wife, Thelma; daughter, Debbie Turner; son, Phillip "Butch" Kuriger. Funeral Services: 10:30 AM on Tues., Mar. 23, 2021 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Waterloo. Visitation: 5-7 PM Mon., Mar. 22, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service, Waterloo. Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Military rites: IA Army National Guard Honor Guard and Evansdale AMVETS Post #31. Memorials to the Family. Go to www.KearnsFuneralService.com for more.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kearns Funeral Service
Waterloo, IA
Mar
23
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Queen of Peace Catholic Church
Waterloo, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry for your loss
Rick CALHOON
March 22, 2021
